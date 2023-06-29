Saginaw Medical Diamond Allocated $30.3 Million in State Budget

A project in Saginaw is set to receive a large allocation from the state budget passed on Wednesday.

According to the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce, the budget includes $30.3 million for infrastructure improvements to prepare a site for Saginaw’s Medical Diamond on Washington Avenue.

The collaborative development has received $10 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act Funding, split evenly between the City of Saginaw and the County.

Officials say the Medical Diamond aims to expand Saginaw’s healthcare services and education opportunities. The project is still seeking other funding approvals, and a groundbreaking is expected to take place later this year.