Saginaw Mayor to Head Michigan Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials

Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore has been elected president of the Michigan Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials (MBC-LEO).

The organization was created to provide a forum for its members to collaborate, network, coach, mentor, share information, and provide support to one another in the State of Michigan. The Caucus works in cooperation with the Michigan Municipal League. Membership of MBC-LEO is comprised of local elected officials and municipal staff members and associates in the State of Michigan.

Moore is a life-long resident of the city of Saginaw. Since her election to City Council in 2013, she became involved with the Michigan Municipal League by attending conferences and training to understand her role as a newly elected official. Since then, she was elected to the Board of Trustees for the Michigan Municipal League where she has most recently served as President of the Board. She has also served as 2nd Vice President and Interim President for MBC-LEO, President of the Elected Officials Academy, and the Municipal Finance Committee. Moore is also a member of the City-County School Liaison Committee and hopes to positively impact youth through her position on City Council.