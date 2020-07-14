Saginaw Mayor Announces Retirement from Council
Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc pays tribute to former Saginaw NAACP President Leola Wilson. (photo by Bill Hewitt)
Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc plans to step down from the Saginaw City Council when his term expires in November. He made the announcement during Monday’s council session, saying he wanted to allow time for others to apply to run for one of the open seats. His decision means there will be five council seats open in the November election.
Klock was first elected to the city council in 2011. Council members elected him mayor pro tem in 2016, and mayor in 2018. Klock is also a former Saginaw City Attorney, serving in that capacity for more than nine years.
The deadline to file for candidates interested in a Saginaw City Council seat is July 21 at 4:00 p.m.