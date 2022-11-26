Saginaw Man’s Family Continues Search

The family of a missing Saginaw man continue to search for clues to his whereabouts.

Midonyis Crosby, who also goes by the name Rico Santana was last seen by family on November 5th when he was returning home from a hospital stay for mental health issues. According to his mother Kinyata, Crosby had taken a prescribed medication, but felt ill. At a red light on the way to the emergency room, he exited his grandmother’s vehicle and began running toward the Holland Street Bridge. Crosby is a 21-year-old black man six feet tall, and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair in a combined dreadlock and afro style.

Family are asking that anyone who has seen him contact Saginaw Police at 989-759-1289 or the Black and Missing Foundation (BAMFI) at 877-97-BAMFI.