Saginaw Man Shot In Bay City

Dave Maurer
Aug 15, 2021 @ 8:25pm
Shortly after 2:00 Sunday morning, Bay City Public Safety Officers responded to the 500 block of East John Street for a report of gunshots.  While police were checking the area of Bay City’s west side, Central Dispatch received a call from a man saying he had been shot.  Officers located the 34 year old Saginaw man in the 300 block of South Euclid avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Covenant Medical Center in Saginaw where he was listed in stable condition.

Evidence was located at the scene, and it is unclear what precipitated the shooting.  Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Bay City Public Safety Department Detective  Bureau at (989)894-0161o or report a tip anonymously to Crime stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

Bay City officers were assisted by deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

