Saginaw Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Hate Crimes

By jonathan.dent
April 20, 2023 2:00AM EDT
A retired optometrist from Saginaw was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for a series of hate crimes committed in the summer of 2020.

62-year-old Kenneth Pilon was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty in December to two counts of violating federally protected activities. Pilon called 9 Starbucks stores and left racially threatening messages with employees for other workers wearing Black Lives Matter T-Shirts. Pilon also admitted to threatening to kill black people and leaving nooses in a protestor’s vehicle and several other locations.

