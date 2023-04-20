Saginaw Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Hate Crimes

A retired optometrist from Saginaw was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for a series of hate crimes committed in the summer of 2020.

62-year-old Kenneth Pilon was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty in December to two counts of violating federally protected activities. Pilon called 9 Starbucks stores and left racially threatening messages with employees for other workers wearing Black Lives Matter T-Shirts. Pilon also admitted to threatening to kill black people and leaving nooses in a protestor’s vehicle and several other locations.