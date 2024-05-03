Saginaw Man Sentenced in May 2023 Stabbing

A Saginaw man could spend up to 3 decades in prison for the stabbing of another man last May.

On Wednesday, 34-year-old Martel Mims Junior appeared in Saginaw County Circuit Court to receive his sentence of between 50 months and 30 years behind bars. On May 2, 2023, Mims got into an altercation with 45-year-old Donald Simon which resulted in the fatal stabbing of Simon at a home in Saginaw.

Mims pleaded no contest to a charge of manslaughter in March, and charges of open murder and carrying a concealed weapon were dropped. Mims was given credit for time served since his arrest last year.