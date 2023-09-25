Saginaw Man Posthumously Awarded for Heroism

A Saginaw man who drowned while trying to save his grandson will be recognized with a Carnegie Hero Medal.

The award is given to civilians who risk death or serious injury while attempting to save others by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. 62-year-old James G. David will be awarded posthumously after he dove into the water of Saginaw Bay on July 16, 2022 to help his son and grandson.

James’s grandson, Kolton, had fallen off the back of a fishing boat while wearing a life vest. Kolton’s father jumped in after him, but the boy was panicking and climbing on top of his father. James entered the water and swam 200 feet before taking his grandson and telling his son to return to the boat.

By the time rescue arrived, around 15 minutes had passed. Kolton David was pulled from the water and taken to a local hospital with difficulty breathing. James David was found dead roughly 10 feet away from his grandson, and could not be revived.

He will be recognized alongside 15 other award recipients from around the U.S. and Canada, each of whom will receive a financial grant. For those recipients who have died, grants will be given to their survivors.