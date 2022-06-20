Saginaw Man Killed in Sunday Night Shooting

The Saginaw Major Case Unit is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday, June 19.
The shooting occurred around 9:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of Bundy. Police say 43-year-old Monte Edwon Wilson was taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound, where he died from his injuries.
Police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 231-429-8579 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.