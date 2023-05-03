Saginaw Man Killed in Stabbing Attack

A Saginaw man who was once a victim of a hate crime was killed in a stabbing incident Tuesday morning.

45-year-old Donald Simon found a noose in his vehicle three years ago, placed there by retired optometrist Kenneth Pilon who was recently sentenced to prison for various hate crimes around the county. Now Simon is dead after getting into an argument with a 33-year-old suspect at a house party around 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Nimons St. Police say the suspect stabbed Simon in the torso and that the incident was unrelated to the hate crime.

Simon was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. State Police arrested the suspect who fled the scene in a vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.