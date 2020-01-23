Saginaw Man Killed in Forklift Incident
(Alpha Media file photo)
A 66-year-old man is dead after an incident Thursday morning at Vondette Roofing on Garfiled Road in Freeland. Tittabawassee Township Police said a forklift fell on the man, who was an employee. He’s been identified as Monroe Nugent of Saginaw.
Police said Nugent was alone while doing repairs on a forklift in the maintenance garage just before 11:00 a.m. Tittabawassee Township Police and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating and waiting for autopsy results. At this time authorities believe it was an accident.