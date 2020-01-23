      Weather Alert

Saginaw Man Killed in Forklift Incident

Ann Williams
Jan 23, 2020 @ 4:40pm
(Alpha Media file photo)

A 66-year-old man is dead after an incident Thursday morning at Vondette Roofing on Garfiled Road in Freeland. Tittabawassee Township Police said a forklift fell on the man, who was an employee. He’s been identified as Monroe Nugent of Saginaw.

Police said Nugent was alone while doing repairs on a forklift in the maintenance garage just before 11:00 a.m. Tittabawassee Township Police and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating and waiting for autopsy results. At this time authorities believe it was an accident.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Detroit Red Wings
Sports News