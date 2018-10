Irie Sample hopes his tee shirt will promote a good image of his home town. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

There have been many slogans describing Saginaw … some good and some NOT so good.

Saginaw High School graduate Irie Sample is tired of a negative image about his home town. Sample hopes his I’m SOOOO Saginaw tee shirt will change the image.

Members of Saginaw’s city council were impressed with Sample’s efforts as he modeled the shirt Monday night. He said he’s getting support from the whole community.

The shirts are available for purchase by contacting him on his Irie Sample Facebook page.