Saginaw Man Found Guilty of Drug and Gun Crimes in Federal Court

A Saginaw man could face a life sentence after being convicted of several drug and gun offenses in Bay City.

21-year-old Cortiyah Moore was one of three men in a vehicle pulled over by State Police on September 27th, 2021. Troopers found large amounts of money on all three men, and a loaded pistol with an extended magazine at Moore’s feet. Police also found distribution quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine in the vehicle, along with a second pistol equipped with a drum magazine and modified to be fully automatic.

On Thursday, a federal jury found Moore guilty on all counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm. Moore, a convicted felon who was on probation at the time, faces five years to life in prison when he is sentenced in January of next year.