Saginaw man dies after fleeing Police

(source: MSP)

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Perkins Street near Fourth Street in Saginaw Tuesday afternoon during a pursuit.

Police say the driver who was alone in a 2021 Dodge Charger fled from a traffic stop near the intersection of 20th street north of Holland Avenue. The 19-year old lost control of the car and struck a tree and utility pole. The driver died at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.