WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw man dies after fleeing Police

By Denyse Shannon
December 21, 2022 11:20AM EST
Share
Saginaw man dies after fleeing Police
(source: MSP)

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Perkins Street near Fourth Street in Saginaw Tuesday afternoon during a pursuit.

Police say the driver who was alone in a 2021 Dodge Charger fled from a traffic stop near the intersection of 20th street north of Holland Avenue. The 19-year old lost control of the car and struck a tree and utility pole. The driver died at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

Popular Stories

1

Man Killed at Saginaw Car Wash
2

Four Arrested in Saginaw Following Drive-By Shooting
3

Vets Memorial Bridge Stuck Indefinitely, Outside Help Needed
4

Mayville Teacher Resigns Over Inappropriate Conduct Allegations
5

Fire Ravaging Agricultural Company in Hemlock