Saginaw Man Dead after Six Vehicle Crash on U.S. 10

source: Michigan State Police

A crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 10 claimed the life of a man from Saginaw.

According to police, around 6:40 a.m. the 39-year-old man was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota westbound on the overpass that spans I-75, when he lost control and struck the guard rail.

Police say that a 2012 Dodge Ram then crashed into the disabled vehicle, leading to a chain reaction involving a Hummer and a Volvo. Two other westbound vehicles reportedly crashed while trying to avoid the pile-up.

Investigators say that the driver of the Dodge Dakota was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.