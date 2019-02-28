Saginaw Man Charged With Internet Child Sex Abuse

The State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced the arrest of 66 year old Wayne Porath of Saginaw for child sexually abusive activity and the distribution of child sexually abusive material.

Porath’s arrest followed an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his residence. The case began when it was learned Porath was distributing child sexually abusive material on the Internet.

Porath has been charged with two counts apiece of child sexually abusive activity and distributing child sexually abusive material plus four counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Porath’s arraignment in 70th District Court occurred Wednesday.