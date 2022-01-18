      Weather Alert

Saginaw Man Charged with Child Pornography

Michael Percha
Jan 18, 2022 @ 9:03am
(source: MSP)

A 52-year-old man was recently arraigned in Saginaw County for online child pornography.

Martin Rogers of Saginaw turned himself in following an investigation into his online activity. Police seized digital evidence from his home when it was learned he was allegedly looking at the materials. He’s charged with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, distributing or promoting child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

The state police Internet Crimes Against Children task force encourages parents to monitor their children’s online activity and teach them about the safe use of the internet. Anyone with information regarding possible child sexually abusive activity can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at missingkids.org.

