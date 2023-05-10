Saginaw Man Charged in Wrong Way Police Chase

Charges have been brought against a 42-year-old Saginaw man after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase last week.

Patrick R. Mitchell was arraigned Monday on charges of felonious assault, malicious destruction of police property, and 3rd degree fleeing or eluding police. Mitchell allegedly fled when State Police troopers attempted to stop him on I-75 in Buena Vista Township around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday. Police say he drove south in the northbound lanes, eventually crossing into Genesee county. During the chase, 9-1-1 received a call from an 18-year-old male passenger, who said he was being held against his will.

Mitchell was arrested when officers immobilized his vehicle at the Clio rest area. Officials say Mitchell will not face a kidnapping charge since the 18-year-old passenger would not cooperate with police.