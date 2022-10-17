Saginaw Man Charged in June 5th Triple Homocide

A Saginaw Man has been charged in connection with the deaths of three people in June, one of whom a pregnant woman.

49-year-old Juan Mireles appeared in court Monday for arraignment on three counts of open murder, four counts of felony firearm, and one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.

The charges stem from a shooting in the early hours of June 5th that left three relatives dead, and two more injured following a family event. One of the victims, Laura Buendia was 7 months pregnant at the time. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, however doctors were able to save her baby, who has been named Rosalina Buendia.

Mireles was arrested last Friday, and is currently being held without bond.