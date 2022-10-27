Saginaw Man Charged in Child Pornography Investigation

A Saginaw Man has been arrested on charges of possessing child pornogrphy.

31-year-old Travis Lee Bronson was arrested following an investigation by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, in which digital evidence was seized from his home. Police say the investigation was started when it was learned that he had accessed files on the internet containing child sexually abusive material.

Bronson was arraigned Friday on two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and one count of possession of child sexually abusive material.