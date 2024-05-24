Saginaw Man Charged In 2023 Hit and Run Death

Charges were filed this week aganist a Saginaw man accused of a hit and run crash that happened December 19.

Police say 51-year-old Douglas Gengler was driving a Ford Transit van in the area of Burt Street and East Genesee Avenue that afternoon and struck 55-year-old Edward Nichols, who was walking in the area. Nichols was killed at the scene. Police say Gengler left the area, heading north on East Genesee.

Gengler is charged with failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in death. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.