WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw Man Charged In 2023 Hit and Run Death

By News Desk
May 24, 2024 4:00AM EDT
Share
Saginaw Man Charged In 2023 Hit and Run Death
(Getty Images)

Charges were filed this week aganist a Saginaw man accused of a hit and run crash that happened December 19.

Police say 51-year-old Douglas Gengler was driving a Ford Transit van in the area of Burt Street and East Genesee Avenue that afternoon and struck 55-year-old Edward Nichols, who was walking in the area. Nichols was killed at the scene. Police say Gengler left the area, heading north on East Genesee.

Gengler is charged with failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in death. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Popular Stories

1

Plane Crashes in Saginaw County
2

Bay City Commission Calls for Lowered Tolls, Bay City Bridge Partners Responds to Billing Concerns
3

Bird Flu Detected In Gratiot, Isabella County Cattle Herds
4

State of Michigan Files Complaint Against Pinconning Campground Owner
5

Auburn Chamber of Commerce Issues Open Letter Addressing Cornfest Land Dispute