Saginaw Man Busted For Child Porn After tip From Snapchat

A Saginaw man faces 10 computer-related criminal charges for allegedly viewing and distributing child pornography on the social-media app Snapchat.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating a child porn complaint on September 15th after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children- which was tipped off by Snapchat.
Detective Jason Bledsoe with the Michigan State Police says Snapchat reports child porn if a user is suspected of uploading it or trading it, and that 45-year-old Bradley Princinsky was tagged as sharing on it on their platform.
Police say digital evidence was seized from Princinsky’s home. Detective Bledsoe declined commenting on whether Princinsky made any statements or admissions when interviewed by police.
Princinsky (arrested at his Saginaw home Friday and arraigned in court Monday) has since been charged with 3 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, 5 counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and single counts of both distribution and possession of child sexually abusive material.
His bond has been set $50,000 cash-surety, with a preliminary examination scheduled for April 4th.