Saginaw Man Arrested in Criminal Sexual Conduct Investigation

A Saginaw man is behind bars on charges of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

According to Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, 49-year-old Eric Kriston Bosserdet was arrested after digital evidence was seized from his home. Bosserdet was arraigned Monday on 2 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and 2 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about the safe use of the internet and anyone with information about possible child exploitation, report it to the Cyber TipLine at missingkids.org/cybertipline.