Saginaw Man Arrested in Connection with Roscommon County Overdose

By jonathan.dent
November 21, 2023 1:45PM EST
A Saginaw man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman from Houghton Lake in September.

According to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office, the 42-year-old woman was found dead at a home Roscommon Township on September 6th, and an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be from a mixed toxicity of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Xylazine. Officials say a 54-year-old man from Saginaw was arrested Monday on charges of Delivery of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl, and Delivery of a Controlled Substance Causing Death, the latter of which carries a life sentence.

The sheriff’s office says xylazine, also called “tranq,” has been found increasingly mixed with Fentanyl. Because of the danger it poses to users, and the fact that it cannot be reversed with Naloxone, it has been labeled an emerging threat by the Federal Government.

