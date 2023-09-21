Saginaw Man Arrested in Connection with 2016 Sexual Assault in Otsego County

A Saginaw man has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2016.

In April of this year, a mother reported to state police in Gaylord that her child had recently disclosed that they had been the victim of sexual assault. An investigation followed, which included a forensic interview at the Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center in Roscommon, and two suspects were developed.

29-year-old Taquan Jermaine Houston from Saginaw was arrested on August 31st and has been charged in Otsego County District Court with 3 counts of second degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a victim under 13 years old.

Another suspect, 24-year-old Kegan Wayne Rickner from Traverse City, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a victim under 13.