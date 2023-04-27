Saginaw Man Arrested in Charlevoix County on Gun and Drug Charges

A man from Saginaw was arrested in Charlevoix County on drug and firearm charges earlier this month.

According to Michigan State Police, a trooper pulled over a vehicle in Boyne City around 11:20 p.m. on April 7th, when they noticed a handgun inside the vehicle.

Officials say one of the vehicle’s three passengers, 35-year-old Demetrius Mason, provided a valid Concealed Pistol License and said the gun was his and that he was carrying another handgun.

Police say the trooper got consent to search the vehicle and found a plastic bag containing a substance that tested positive for cocaine, as well as a satchel with 650 dollars in cash and white powdery residue under a false bottom.

Mason was arrested and was arraigned this week on one count Delivery/Manufacture of a Controlled Substance less than 50 grams and two counts of Felony Firearm.