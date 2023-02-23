WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Child Pornography

By jonathan.dent
February 23, 2023 3:19PM EST
A Saginaw man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to Michigan State Police, 37-year-old Michael Alan Fisher was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home. Police say the investigation started when they learned that Fischer was viewing child sexually abusive material online.

Fisher was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

