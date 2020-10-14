Saginaw Man Arraigned on Murder Charges
(Alpha Media file photo)
What started Friday, October 9 as a 9-1-1 call about the shooting of a possible home invader in Saginaw has turned into murder charges for the shooter.
Police responded to a home on Delaware St. around 2:30 a.m. after 36-year-old Calvin Joshua call 9-1-1 to say he had shot someone through an open window in his house who was trying to get in. Police found the body of 48-year-old Stacy Johnson outside the home on the lawn. She had just moved in next door about a week prior. Police don’t believe the two knew each other.
During the investigation, police arrested Joshua, saying he fired through the widow into the dark about five or six times. Joshua was arraigned on a charge of open murder and felony firearm. He’s being held in the Saginaw County Jail without bond.