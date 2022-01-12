      Weather Alert

Saginaw Man Arraigned in Son’s Death

Dave Maurer
Jan 12, 2022 @ 1:56pm

The man accused of killing his 20-month-old son in Saginaw over the weekend was arraigned Wednesday morning. Tony Lipsey-Jackson was arraigned on open murder and first-degree child abuse for the death of 20-month-old Tony Jackson.

A Saginaw police officer assigned to a local hospital responded to the emergency room about 10:25 p.m. on Jan. 8 after receiving reports of a 20-month-old boy with severe injuries. Police said the child was brought to the hospital following a 911 call made by the child’s father. The boy died a short time later.
Police brought Lipsey-Jackson and the child’s mother to headquarters for questioning. After investigating, police detectives determined the child’s death was a homicide committed at the family’s home in the 1200 block of Dillon Street. The father was then taken into custody.

Lipsey-Jackson was denied bond at his court appearance this morning and is lodged in the Saginaw County Jail.

Popular Posts
Police Investigate Homicide Death of Child
Flint Police Looking for Missing Teen Girl
Expectant Mother Loses Unborn Child in Tuscola County Crash
Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl Retires
Driver Dies In Crash With Propane Tanker On I-75, Trooper Injured While Directing Traffic
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On