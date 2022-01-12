Saginaw Man Arraigned in Son’s Death

The man accused of killing his 20-month-old son in Saginaw over the weekend was arraigned Wednesday morning. Tony Lipsey-Jackson was arraigned on open murder and first-degree child abuse for the death of 20-month-old Tony Jackson.
A Saginaw police officer assigned to a local hospital responded to the emergency room about 10:25 p.m. on Jan. 8 after receiving reports of a 20-month-old boy with severe injuries. Police said the child was brought to the hospital following a 911 call made by the child’s father. The boy died a short time later.
Police brought Lipsey-Jackson and the child’s mother to headquarters for questioning. After investigating, police detectives determined the child’s death was a homicide committed at the family’s home in the 1200 block of Dillon Street. The father was then taken into custody.
Lipsey-Jackson was denied bond at his court appearance this morning and is lodged in the Saginaw County Jail.