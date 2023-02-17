Saginaw Man Arraigned After Stealing Police SUV

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration.

A Saginaw man is charged with several felonies after allegedly stealing a police vehicle and leading them on a chase.

Police say on February 13, 20-year-old Christian Bluemlein was stopped by a Carrollton Township officer and placed in the back seat of a patrol vehicle. He managed to get behind the wheel of the car. Police say Bluemlein fled the scene in the patrol car with its lights and sirens activated. Other agencies pursued the vehicle and boxed it in at a Saginaw Township motel parking lot. However, police say Bluemlein rammed a Zilwaukee police vhicle, injuring the officer inside.

Bluemlein is charged with unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, felonious assault, third degree fleeing police, assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police, and malicious destruction of police or fire department property. He’s being held in the Saginaw County Jail on an $80,000 bond.