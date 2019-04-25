Saginaw Looking Forward To Utilizing Cape Seal Road Repair Process

Saginaw Assistant City Engineer Greg Kray

Saginaw city officials believe they’ve found a more cost effective, longer lasting road repair process called Cape Seal.

Assistant City Engineer Greg Kray says work should begin May 13th before wrapping up June 28th on three sites. They include South Mason from Brockway to Court, North Mason from Court to West Remington and West Michigan from the west city limits to Joslin.  Kray added roads will remain open using flag control while access
is maintained to homes and businesses. He explained Cape Seal’s three stage process applies materials including asphalt and cement.

The project will cost $211,000 using federal money passed through to the city.

