Saginaw Learn to Earn Academy Closing
source: Alpha Media Image Library
The Saginaw Learn to Earn Academy is to close at the end of this school year.
The financial challenges of operating a junior and senior high school program for students with unique learning challenges, while meeting the requirements of the Michigan Merit Curriculum, resulted in the inability of the school to continue to operate.
The curriculum mandates’ specific requirements and the unavailability of specific certified teachers to meet those requirements made it difficult to deliver quality instruction. This prevented the Academy to meet the needs of students who experienced struggles in their school programs. The school could no longer financially operate and deliver a quality education to those students.
The school will finish out the year, providing instruction to its current enrollment of students. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic closing schools across the state, the Learn to Earn School year is extended until August 31.
A number of students have completed requirements for graduation and others are nearing completion. Efforts will be devoted to enable as many students as possible to achieve the required class credits. Students who are unable to complete will be assisted in enrollments into their resident school districts or other School of Choice options.