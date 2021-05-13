Saginaw Leaders Implore People to Stop the Violence
(Alpha Media file photo)
Put the guns down. That’s the message Saginaw leaders have for people who want to solve problems with violence.
In a statement released Wedensday, May 12, Saginaw Detective Sergeant Matt Gerow compared the recent uptick in violence in the city to the pandemic. He says gun violence is a pandemic-like disease that affects not only victims but everyone in the community.
So far this year, five people have been murdered and 26 others wounded by gunfire. 23-year-old Marquanae Harris, the most recent homicide victim, was killed in a drive by shooting on May 7 while sitting in a parked vehicle. On Tuesday, May 11, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the back while walking down the street. He’s expected to recover.
Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth says that families should implore their loved ones to put the guns away and realize the consequences of their actions. “Lives are ruined, including their own.” Ruth says if anyone knows something, to please say something.
Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers if people fear retaliation or may have trouble with law enforcement.