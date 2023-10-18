Saginaw K-9 Officer recovers Rifle During Arrest

A Saginaw Police K8 helped to locate an AR-15 believed to have been discarded by a fleeing suspect Sunday night.

According to the Saginaw Police Officers Association, officers responded to the area of 3rd and Federal Avenues for a report of someone waving around a gun and shots being fired. When officers arrived on scene, three males fled on foot. Additional units responded to set up a perimeter and searched the area. Officials say two of the three suspects were detained while trying to flee the area again, and Officer Nelson and K9 Krixus located the rifle nearby in the brush.