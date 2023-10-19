Saginaw ISD Superintendent Honored as Superintendent of the Year

The superintendent of the Saginaw Intermediate School District has been named the Superintendent of the Year by the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators (MASA).

Doctor Jeffrey Collier was presented the award at the ISD Board of Education meeting on Tuesday. Collier has more than 24 years of educational experience across multiple levels and districts. In July 2020, he was named the Superintendent of Saginaw ISD, which encompasses 12 local public school districts and five public school academies that serve approximately 26,000 students from birth to age 26. Prior to leading the ISD, Collier spent eight years as the Superintendent of the Au Gres-Sims School District. He was also a building principal at Tawas Area High School and a middle school assistant principal at Bay City Public Schools.

As Michigan’s 2024 Superintendent of the Year, Collier is now in the running for the national Superintendent of the Year award from the American Association of School Administrators (AASA).