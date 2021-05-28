      Weather Alert

Saginaw ISD Receives Federal Grant for Head Start

News Desk
May 28, 2021 @ 8:39am
The Saginaw ISD will receive more than a million dollars in federal funding for early childhood education and child care.

The federal grant, awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Head Start Emergency Supplemental initiative, provides emergency support to Head Start programs during the pandemic. The Head Start program includes child learning services in reading, math and science; nutritious meals; health and developmental screenings; oral and mental health support; behavioral and special needs services and family services.

The roughly $1.2 million grant is available as part of the American Rescue Plan.

