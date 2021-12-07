Saginaw Human Rights Committee Aims to Fight Discrimination

Saginaw has approved the formation of a new Human Rights committee.
The group of 5 (to be appointed by city council early next year) will focus on advocation for the rights of people of all races, religions, genders, gender identities, sexual orientations, nationalities, and other classes protected by federal and state anti-discrimination laws.
A previous version of the committee was run in Saginaw, but was drawn to a close since it was not formally attached to a city ordinance.
Councilwoman Annie Boensch, who penned the proposal to re-establish the group, spoke at this week’s city council session and said the group now backed by ordinance will help give a stronger voice to Saginaw’s diverse community.
She adds the group will help cover areas with less concrete legislation, like protections for the LGBTQ+ community, and help provide recourses to anyone who feels like they’re facing discrimination.
Working alongside council, the commission will help work on policies supporting protected groups, develop educational community programs, and review discrimination complaints.
Boensch says anyone looking to join the committee can begin contacting the city to apply as soon as December 16th.