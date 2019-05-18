Saginaw Homicide Under Investigation

A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Saginaw early Saturday morning. Police responded to the Babel Food Market at 2321 Webber St. about 2:00 a.m., where they found the victim dead of apparent gunshot wounds. The Michigan State Police Crime Lab was called to the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit, which includes detectives from the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating and working to identify a suspect. Saginaw Police said this is the city’s fourth homicide of the year. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-422-JAIL.