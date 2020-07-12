Saginaw Homicide Toll Climbs To Eleven
Shootings Friday and Saturday in Saginaw have pushed the total of homicides for the year to 11. Saginaw Police responded to the scene of a shooting in the area of Genesee and Perkins Saturday afternoon. They found a 38 year old man from Georgia shot to death. Police say two suspects remain at large. No other information was released.
Friday afternoon an 18 year old woman was shot by a 29 year old woman. The 18 year old later identified as Shavonne Barnes died early Saturday morning at Ascension St. Mary’s Medical Center. Police arrested the 29 year old woman shortly after the shooting in the 400 block of South 10th. The shooters name is being withheld pending arraignment. She is lodged in the Saginaw County Jail.