Saginaw Homicide Count Hits 25 As Elderly Woman Dies
On Saturday at approximately 1013 pm, Saginaw Police Officers responded to 1510 Casimir Street regarding a 911 call for a person shot in the driveway of the address. Upon arrival, officers located an 87 year old woman suffering
from at least one gunshot wound. Officers attempted to administer life-saving measures and the victim was rushed by MMR ambulance to Ascension St. Mary’s where she died from her wound.
Investigators from the Saginaw Police Major Crimes Unit responded and interviewed a 55-year-old man, a family member of the victim. The suspect was lodged at the Saginaw County Jail pending charges from the Saginaw County Prosecuting Attorney. The names of the victim and suspect have not been released yet. This incident is being investigated as a Homicide, the 25th this year in the City of Saginaw.