Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program Begins this Weekend

The Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program kicks off Saturday, December 3rd at City Hall. The City is reminding residents who want to apply for Phase I—Furnaces that they should attend one of the Open Application Events scheduled for Saturday, December 3 or Saturday December 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, Room 205.

To qualify for the program, applicants must be city residents and be able to prove residency, and fall below 300% of low to moderate income levels among other criteria. Since funds are limited, applications will be accepted based on the lowest incomes. Anyone needing special accommodations can also schedule an appointment with city staff. City Manager Tim Morales says this is an exciting program for city residents and encourages those in need of assistance to apply.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 989-577-0184 or email [email protected]