Saginaw High Praised For Efforts To Improve Academics

There’s growing optimism that Saginaw High can get off the state list of academically underachieving schools 18 months from now.

Saginaw Superintendent Ramont Roberts met with state education officials earlier this week and noted Saginaw High received a good rating for its work over the previous year and a half.

Roberts praised the state for its cooperation. Roberts added he’s also proud of the Saginaw High students and staff along with parents and volunteers. He says adjustments will be made to outcome and process goals so students succeed, especially on critical state tests.