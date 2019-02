The Saginaw County Health Department is warning of a “spoofing scam.” They have been receiving phone calls from people who say they received a call that appears to originate from the main health department number, which is 989-758-3800. The calls have turned out to be a scam.

Callers from the number have been claiming to be a Medicare representative and ask for insurance and banking information. The Saginaw Health Department is urging residents not to provide any personal information over the phone to any numbers that appear to be originating from the health department.