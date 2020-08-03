Saginaw Greek Fest Offering Drive-Thru Menu
(Alpha Media file photo)
While the Saginaw Greek Festival was cancelled this year over COVID-19 concerns, it has found an innovative way to still offer some of its amenities safely during the pandemic.
The festival will hold a two day drive through on August 21-22 from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on the corner of McCarty and Mackinaw roads. The Greek Fest Drive Thru will offer a safe alternative with many of the usual menu favorites.The menu for the Greek Fest Drive Thru will include gyros, Greek fries, baklava, spinach pie, and stuffed grape leaves.
Guests may pay with cash or credit.
The Greek Fest Drive Thru will take strict health safety measures for the protection of guests during the pandemic. Safety measures among volunteers include mandatory masks, social distancing, repeat surface sanitation, temperature checks, and health questionnaires.