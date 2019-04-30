Saginaw Go-Green Celebration returns for a 10th year

Tomato plants brought to the Team Green Saginaw Go-Green event at City Hall by "Tomato Lady Linda" (Photo Credit- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

For the 10th year in a row, the Saginaw Go-Green Celebration made its way to City Hall.

“Saving our planet one step at a time” is the motto for this year’s Celebration held in City Council’s chambers allowing those attending a deeper look at what can be done and what is currently being done to help move Saginaw towards being more environmentally friendly.

Trustee Thys Kotze (left) and Scientific Director Bill Stanuszek (right) are glad they got to share info on what the Mosquito Abatement Commission does for the community

Representatives from the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission and Iris Waste Diversion were also on-site to help share what they do for the community and how residents can contribute to the area’s recovery.

City Councilwoman Autumn Scherzer made it a priority to come to the Team Green event, and Team Green Chairman Tyrone Harge helps her choose some Tomato plants to take home.

Tyrone Harge chairman of the Saginaw Green Team said the event and group has grown over the last 10 years with both residents and businesses alike working together to help keep the environment in the area healthy and clean.

