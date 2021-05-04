Saginaw, Genesee ISDs Receive Head Start Funding
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Congressman Dan Kildee has announced more than $1 million in federal grants to four Genesee and Saginaw county school districts to fund Head Start education and child care programs.
The federal grants were awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Head Start Emergency Supplemental initiative and provide emergency support to Head Start programs during the pandemic. Funding will be made available for the Genesee Intermediate and Saginaw Intermediate School Districts, as well as Genesee County and Carman Ainsworth Community Schools.
The early childhood education program promotes development by including services in reading, math and science; nutritious meals; health and developmental screenings; behavioral and special needs services, and family services.