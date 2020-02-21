Saginaw Future Honors Business Projects at Luncheon
Saginaw Future President JoAnn Crary spoke about the 38 businesses the organization honored this year. Photo by WSGW's Kaitlyn Farley for Alpha Media.
Saginaw Future honored 38 business projects that brought a combined $261 million to Saginaw County during a Saginaw Valley State University luncheon on Feb. 21. President JoAnn Crary said this is the largest investment the organization has seen since 2011.
Among those honored were Nexteer, Morley and Covenant HealthCare for bringing jobs into the region and investing large sums of money and resources into the region.
Saginaw Future awarded manufacturing company Cigneys the Contractor of the Year award for its work with government contractors and the aerospace field. Cigneys has worked with Saginaw Future since 1991.
Crary also previewed upcoming projects, including three stemming from grants the organization recently received. Saginaw Future will work with the Eagle Department – formerly called the Department of Environmental Quality – to clean a downtown Saginaw site, which will house a Flex Fresh Mart in the future. Another grant will tear down an old Bueno Vista hotel to make way for future business developments. The third grant will help create a new road in the Frankenmuth Business Park.
Crary said Saginaw Future will work with Ascension St. Mary’s on a free hospital bed project. Partnerships with other businesses are in the works but not yet announced.