Saginaw Firefighters Urge Home Fire Safety

With the annual Fire Prevention Week underway, Saginaw Fire Marshal Ralph Martin says this year’s theme … Look Listen Learn, there are three keys to remember about fire safety, in any building make sure you know how to get out, when a fire alarm sounds, leave the building immediately and make sure your home has working smoke detectors.

Martin said smoke detectors should be in every bedroom and on very level of your house. He suggests your family have fire safety drills and always have two escape routres. The drill should include a spot outside the house where all family members can meet to make sure everyone got out safely.

Other fire safety tips include never using your kitchen stove top or oven to heat your house. You should also keep any flammable material at least three feet away from any space heater.