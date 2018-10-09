Saginaw Firefighters Recognized, Honored in Awards Ceremony

The Saginaw Fire Department recognized several firefighters and citizens in an awards ceremony Tuesday, October 9.

The department handed out awards for bravery in the face of danger, innovative and unique problem solving while under pressure and life saving efforts. The 2018 Firefighter of the Year was awarded to Battalion Chief Gregory Simmons, who has worked to bring technology upgrades to the department and also oversees maintenance of the fleet of firefighting apparatuses in addition to his normal duties.

Simmons calls the recognition the greatest honor of his life but he couldn’t have done it alone.

“The honor isn’t just mine. It goes to all of the people I’ve worked with, people that I’ve worked for, people that work for me now and the people that I work with today. It’s a true team effort and nobody gets this honor without having that teamwork.”

The department received an award from the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center. The Leland Gayheart Fire Safety and Prevention Award is presented each year to a Michigan fire department which has had an impact on prevention and fire safety their community. The Saginaw Fire Department received the award for its work on installing carbon monoxide detectors in homes around the community, which helped prevent eight incidents of dangerous carbon monoxide poisoning. A $500 honorarium was also given to the department.

A surprise award was also given to WSGW’s own Art Lewis who has been a Master of Ceremonies for the awards event for several years. He was awarded with a special recognition from Saginaw Fire Chief Chris Van Loo for his ongoing commitment to the department and its staff. Once a firefighter himself in New Jersey, Lewis continues to support the firefighters throughout Saginaw however he can.

A memorial honoring fallen firefighters from Saginaw’s past was also performed.