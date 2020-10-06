Saginaw Firefighters Recognized for 2020 Efforts
(WSGW File Photo; Saginaw Fire Dept)
After a tough year, Saginaw’s firefighters were recognized at the department’s annual award ceremony.
MC’d by WSGW’s Art Lewis, the department honored both current and past firefighters for their work, dedication, and community effort.
Congressman Dan Kildee also shared his respect for the department by giving an American flag to this year’s Firefighter of the year- Lt. Raymond Tanner.
Distinguished service awards Lt. Darren Sidalski, engineer Michael Campbell, and Firefighter Justin Kelly for evacuation efforts by Engine-2 during May’s flooding.
Hammer Restoration was also recognized for donations and assistance in the renovation of the department’s fire training facility.